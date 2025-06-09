The Latest: Trump's travel ban takes effect as tensions escalate over immigration enforcement

President Donald Trump's new ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens from 12 mainly African and Middle Eastern countries took effect Monday amid rising tension over the president's escalating campaign of immigration enforcement.
Meanwhile, scores of scientists at the National Institutes of Health sent their Trump-appointed leader a letter titled the Bethesda Declaration, a frontal challenge to policies they say undermine the NIH mission, waste public resources and harm people's health.
Here's the latest:
US and China are holding trade talks in London after Trump's phone call with Xi
High-level delegations from the U.S. and China are meeting in London on Monday to try and shore up a fragile truce in a trade dispute that's roiled the global economy.
A Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier He Lifeng was due to hold talks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at a U.K. government building.
The talks, which are expected to last at least a day, follow negotiations in Geneva last month that brought a temporary respite in the trade war.
The two countries announced May 12 they had agreed to a 90-day suspension of most of the 100%-plus tariffs they had imposed on each other in an escalating trade war that had sparked fears of recession.