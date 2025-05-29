The Latest: Trump's tariffs blocked and Musk quits government role

A federal court on Wednesday blocked President Donald Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs on imports under an emergency-powers law, swiftly throwing into doubt Trump's signature set of economic policies that have rattled global financial markets, frustrated trade partners and raised broader fears about inflation intensifying and the economy slumping.
Elon Musk is leaving the Trump administration: Musk's departure, announced Wednesday evening, marks the end of a turbulent chapter that included thousands of layoffs, the evisceration of government agencies and reams of litigation. Despite the upheaval, the billionaire entrepreneur struggled in the unfamiliar environment of Washington, and he accomplished far less than he hoped.
Trump issues pardons for politicians, a union leader and a rapper: Trump issued a series of pardons on Wednesday, awarding them to a former New York congressman, a Connecticut governor, a rapper known as ''NBA YoungBoy,'' a labor union leader and a onetime Army officer who flaunted safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic.
Rubio says the US will begin revoking the visas of Chinese students: Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday the U.S. will begin revoking the visas of some Chinese students, including those studying in ''critical fields.'' China is the second-largest country of origin for international students in the United States, behind only India.
Here's the Latest:
US says economy contracted 0.2% in first quarter amid Trump trade war tumult
Trump has now overseen the first shrinking of the U.S. economy in three years. The gross domestic product was brought down by a surge in imports as companies in the United States hurried to bring in foreign goods before the president imposed massive import taxes.
The January-March drop in the nation's output of goods and services reversed a 2.4% gain in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Commerce Department also says that consumer spending also slowed sharply.