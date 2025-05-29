The Latest: Trump's tariffs blocked and Musk quits government role

This is a ''new version of Chinese Exclusion Act,'' said Linqin, a Chinese student at Johns Hopkins University, who asked to be identified only by his first name out of fear of retaliation. He was referring to a 19th-century law that prohibited Chinese from immigrating to the U.S. and banned Chinese people already in the U.S. from getting citizenship. He said Wednesday was the first time he thought about leaving the U.S. after spending one-third of his life here.