The Latest: Trump's latest round of tariffs go into effect

President Donald Trump has launched tariff wars with nearly all of the United States' trading partners. And there's no end in sight.
Several new, sweeping taxes on goods from other countries are already here — and more took effect on Wednesday. Trump has promised higher rates for his latest and most severe volley of duties, which he calls ''reciprocal'' tariffs.
Trump on Tuesday signed executive orders aimed at boosting coal, a reliable but polluting energy source that has been declining for decades.
Trump used his emergency authority to allow some older coal-fired power plants set for retirement to keep producing electricity to meet rising U.S. power demand amid growth in data centers, artificial intelligence and electric cars.
The Republican president has long promised to boost what he calls ''beautiful'' coal to fire power plants and for other uses.
Here's the latest:
Trump promotes investing in US as antidote to higher tariffs
Trump says tariffs will be ''ZERO'' for companies that come back to America.