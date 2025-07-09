The Latest: Trump's extended tariff deadline keeps global trade in limbo

After months of promises to overhaul or eliminate the Federal Emergency Management Agency, President Donald Trump is touting a fast and robust federal response to the devastating Texas floods. One former agency leader says it's ''a defining event that can help them realize that a Federal Emergency Management Agency is essential.''
Trump also teased that he'll declare more tariffs against U.S. trading partners ahead of his latest Aug. 1 deadline for negotiations. The 27-member European Union hopes to seal a trade deal ahead of that date, and meanwhile is preparing retaliatory measures against American products, from beef to Boeing jets.
Malaysia draws ‘red lines' in trade talks with US
Malaysia will not compromise on its national interest or sovereignty in tariff talks with the U.S., Trade Minister Zafrul Aziz said Wednesday.
Trump raised his threatened tariffs against Malaysia to 25% from 24% this week, but Zafrul said Malaysia won't cross ''specific red lines'' involving U.S. requests in policy and laws in areas such as government procurement, halal certification, medical standards and digital taxes.
Zafrul said he and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim would meet with Rubio to discuss the tariff issue. Malaysia's offer includes a pledge by Malaysia Airlines to buy 30 Boeing jets, as well as deals on semiconductors and other technology, but he said that ''if the deal does not benefit Malaysia, we should not have a deal.''
Europe is hoping to seal a deal — and preparing to retaliate if not