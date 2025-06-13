The Latest: Trump's ‘America first' agenda faces a new test as Israel strikes Iran

The new Israeli military operation against Iran is giving President Donald Trump a fresh test of his campaign promise to disentangle the U.S. from foreign conflicts. It lands as he's dealing with domestic turmoil: Opponents of his administration are set to rally in hundreds of cities on Saturday during the military parade in Washington to mark the Army's 250th anniversary, which coincides with Trump's birthday.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio, doubling as Trump's national security adviser, asserted that the U.S. was ''not involved'' and that protecting U.S. forces in the region is the Republican administration's central concern. Trump, however, said Friday that he knows of Israel's plans and warned Iran of ''a lot more to come.''
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday temporarily blocked a federal judge's order directing Trump to return control of National Guard troops to California after he deployed them against people protesting immigration raids in Los Angeles. The appeals court set a hearing for Tuesday, leaving soldiers on the streets ahead of nationwide protests planned for Saturday.
Here's the Latest:
Trump praises appellate court for blocking judges order that his National Guard deployment is illegal
''If I didn't send the Military into Los Angeles, that city would be burning to the ground right now,'' Trump said on his Truth Social platform Friday.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom had asked for an emergency intervention to stop troops from supporting immigration raids. ''Today was really about a test of democracy, and today we passed the test,'' Newsom said before the appeals court decision.