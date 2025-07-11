The Latest: Trump will visit Texas to survey flood damage

President Donald Trump will head to Texas for a firsthand look at the devastation caused by catastrophic flooding that has killed at least 120 people, which the administration has characterized as a once-in-a-lifetime event.
While the administration isn't backing away from its pledges to shutter the Federal Emergency Management Agency and return disaster response to the states as part of Trump's push to slash federal services, it has lessened its focus on the topic since the July 4 disaster, underscoring how tragedy can complicate political calculations.
The president is expected to do an aerial tour of some of the hard-hit areas, a relatively common practice that allows presidents to visit disaster sites and hopefully ease logistical burdens for authorities on the ground. The White House also says he'll visit the state emergency operations center to meet with first responders and relatives of flood victims. Trump will also get a briefing from officials.
Here's the latest:
Vought says administration ‘on the verge' of fulfilling promises to defund NPR and PBS
The White House budget chief said Republicans have been talking for years about eliminating federal money for public media, and now they have a chance to do exactly that.
Congress is slated to vote on recissions, which would claw back $9 billion in funding.
''It's important that we finally take that opportunity to and not fall back on the tired old excuses,'' Vought said.