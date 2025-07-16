The Latest: Trump welcomes Bahrain crown prince after signing nuclear energy deal

President Donald Trump will welcome Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa to the White House on Wednesday. It's the latest example of how the president has courted Arab leaders from the Gulf, where Trump recently visited.
The United States and Bahrain have signed an agreement that will pave the way for the two countries to enter into a formal civilian-nuclear cooperation deal as the Trump administration ramps up efforts to enhance global energy security.
Here's the latest:
Trump slams his own supporters as he tries to move past Epstein ‘SCAM'
Trump faces mounting criticism from his political base over the Justice Department's failure to release much-hyped records in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking investigation.
''Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bulls---,' hook, line, and sinker,'' he wrote on his Truth Social site Wednesday morning.
He goes on to say: ''Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don't even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don't want their support anymore! Thank you for your attention to this matter.''
▶ Read more about Trump's Epstein crisis