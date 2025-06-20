The Latest: Trump weighing moves against Iran

An appeals court on Thursday allowed President Donald Trump to keep control of National Guard troops he deployed to Los Angeles following protests over immigration raids while California's legal challenge continues. The court case could have wider implications as the president vows to expand deployments within the United States while prioritizing deportations from other Democratic-run cities.
''The court rightly rejected Trump's claim that he can do whatever he wants with the National Guard and not have to explain himself to a court,'' California Gov. Gavin Newsom said. ''The President is not a king and is not above the law. We will press forward with our challenge to President Trump's authoritarian use of U.S. military soldiers against citizens.''
Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told senators the Pentagon is providing options as Trump gave himself a two-week deadline to decide whether to order direct U.S. involvement against Iran, which could risk dragging America into a wider war in the Middle East. The president's press secretary offered the deadline Thursday, saying there is a ''substantial chance'' for renewed negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program.
Here is the Latest:
US investors wait to see if US will join Israel's war against Iran
U.S. stocks are drifting higher following the Juneteenth holiday. Treasury yields also edged higher in the bond market after Trump said he will decide within two weeks whether the U.S. military will get directly involved in Israel's fighting with Iran.
World shares are mostly higher and crude oil prices have rebounded — U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 52 cents to $75.66 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international standard added 31 cents to $77.01 per barrel. Oil prices have been gyrating as fears rise and ebb that war could disrupt the global flow of crude.
''The stock market's risk premium isn't just rising — it's recalibrating for a world where every macro lever now doubles as a tripwire,'' Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management wrote in a commentary, adding that traders are bracing for what comes next.