The Latest: Trump to meet with Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump are set to meet for the third time this year. Among the issues for discussion: Israel's 21-month war against Hamas in Gaza and questions over how hard Trump will push for an end to the conflict.
Trump has made clear that following the 12-day war between Israel and Iran, he would like to see the Gaza conflict end soon. The meeting between Trump and Netanyahu could give new urgency to a U.S. ceasefire proposal being discussed by Israel and Hamas, but whether it leads to a deal that ends the war is unclear.
Here's the Latest:
Tesla shares tumble as Trump-Musk feud heats up yet again
Tesla shares tumbled 6.5% overnight as the feud between CEO Elon Musk and Trump reignited over the weekend.
Musk, once a top donor and ally of Trump, announced that he was forming a third political party in protest over the Republican spending bill that passed late last week.
Trump followed by criticizing Musk in a social media post, saying that the CEO had gone ''off the rails'' in recent weeks. Trump suggested Musk's disappointment in the bill was over the termination of an ''electric vehicle mandate,'' which Trump says Musk knew was coming.
Investors fear that Musk's companies, which receive significant subsidies from the federal government, could suffer further if his feud with Trump continues to fester.