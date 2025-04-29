The Latest: Trump to mark his first 100 days in office with a rally in Michigan

President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Michigan on Tuesday to mark the first 100 days of his second term, staging his largest public event since returning to the White House in a state that has been especially rocked by his steep trade tariffs and combative attitude toward Canada.
Democrats have tallied it up: The Trump administration has frozen, stalled or otherwise disrupted some $430 billion in federal funds — from disease research to Head Start for children to disaster aid — in what top Democrats say is an ''unprecedented and dangerous'' assault on programs used by countless Americans.
Another federal judge in Washington has expressed skepticism about the legality of a Trump administration executive order targeting a prominent law firm, saying he was concerned that the clear purpose of the edict was punishment. And the battle between Harvard University and the Trump administration's freeze on its $2.2 billion in grants will stretch into the summer, with federal court arguments set for July 21 over the university's lawsuit against the government.
The Latest:
China to US: You started this trade war
China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a short social media video Tuesday in response to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments Monday that China is responsible for escalating tariffs since it sold vastly more goods to the U.S. than vice versa.
Amid soaring rhetoric and scenes of charged moments in U.S.-China relations, the narrator says China would never ''kneel down'' before Trump, as ''kneeling only invites more bullying.''
''When the rest of the world stands together, the U.S. is just a small, stranded boat,'' said the narrator.