The Latest: Trump to announce that US will call the Persian Gulf the Arabian Gulf

President Donald Trump plans to announce in Saudi Arabia next week that the United States will now refer to the Persian Gulf as the Arabian Gulf or the Gulf of Arabia, according to two U.S. officials. This weekend's meeting between
U.S. and Chinese delegations in Switzerland will be their first major talks since Trump imposed tariffs on Chinese imports. Trump said only 21 hostages held by Hamas are believed to be still alive. He spoke as Israel approved plans to seize the Gaza Strip and to stay in the Palestinian territory for an unspecified amount of time.
And a newly declassified intelligence assessment confirms that American spy agencies found no coordination between Tren de Aragua and the Venezuelan government, undercutting Trump's justification for invoking the Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelan immigrants.
Columbia University lays off nearly 180 after Trump pulled $400M over his antisemitism concerns
Columbia University said Tuesday that it will be laying off nearly 180 staffers in response to Trump's decision to cancel $400 million in funding over the Manhattan college's handling of student protests against the war in Gaza.
Those receiving non-renewal or termination notices Tuesday represent about 20% of the employees funded in some manner by the terminated federal grants, the university said in a statement Tuesday.
''We have had to make deliberate, considered decisions about the allocation of our financial resources,'' the university said. ''Those decisions also impact our greatest resource, our people. We understand this news will be hard.''