The Latest: Trump says ‘Crimea will stay with Russia' as he presses for deal to end war in Ukraine

President Donald Trump said in an interview published Friday that ''Crimea will stay with Russia,'' the latest example of the U.S. leader pressuring Ukraine to make concessions to end the war while it remains under siege.
Trump made the comments in a Time magazine interview conducted Tuesday. He's been accusing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of prolonging the war by resisting negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Here's the latest:
Trump and Zelenskyy among dignitaries converging on Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis
Heads of state and royalty will start converging on Rome on Friday for the funeral of Pope Francis in the Vatican's St. Peter's Square, but the group of poor people who will meet his casket in a small crosstown basilica are more in keeping with Francis' humble persona and disdain for pomp.
Trump and Argentine President Javier Milei are among the leaders arriving Friday, the last day the Argentine pope will lie in state in St. Peter's Basilica before his coffin is sealed in the evening in preparation for his funeral Saturday.
The Vatican says 130 delegations are confirmed, including 50 heads of state and 10 reigning sovereigns.
