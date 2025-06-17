The Latest: Trump says all of Tehran should evacuate 'immediately'

U.S. President Donald Trump posted an ominous message on his social media site Monday calling for the immediate evacuation of Tehran but later denied reports he had rushed back to Washington to work on a ceasefire.
Israel's air campaign on the Iranian capital appeared to broaden on the fourth day of an intensifying conflict after it issued warnings on Monday for about 300,000 people in Tehran to evacuate ahead of airstrikes.
People were seen leaving the city Tuesday morning as shops and the historic Grand Bazaar were closed. Iranian authorities insist everything is under control and no guidance has been issued.
Here's the latest:
India evacuates its citizens
India has evacuated an unspecified number of students from Tehran amid rising tension in the region, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
Some Indian nationals have also received assistance to leave Iran through the borders with Armenia, it added.