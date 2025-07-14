The Latest: Trump promises a 'major statement' on Russia-Ukraine war as he hosts NATO leader

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte will be in Washington today and tomorrow for talks with President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as well as members of Congress. Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin '''talks nice and then he bombs everybody" as he confirmed the U.S. is sending Patriot missiles to Kyiv and plans sell NATO allies weaponry to pass on to Ukraine. Trump has teased a ''major statement'' on Russia on Monday.
Over the weekend, Trump threatened new 30% tariffs against Mexico and the European Union to be implemented Aug. 1 despite ongoing negotiations. Last week, he also threatened a 35% tax on many Canadian goods and warned of a 50% tax on Brazil in an attempt to impact the criminal trial against former president Jair Bolsonaro.
And a federal judge ordered a halt Friday to indiscriminate immigration stops and arrests in seven California counties, including LA, after plaintiffs including two U.S. citizens who were detained, accused the administration of systematically targeting brown-skinned people.
Here's the latest:
Trump's envoy to Ukraine and Russia meets with Volodymyr Zelenskyy
They met in Kyiv on Monday as anticipation grew over a possible shift in the Trump administration's policy on the three-year war.
Zelenskyy said he and retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg had ''a productive conversation'' about strengthening Ukrainian air defenses, joint arms production, purchasing U.S. weapons in conjunction with European countries and the possibility of tighter sanctions on the Kremlin.
Trump has increasingly expressed frustration about Russian President Vladimir Putin's unbudging stance on U.S-led peace efforts. ''I am very disappointed with President Putin, I thought he was somebody that meant what he said,'' Trump said late Sunday.