The Latest: Trump promises a 'major statement' on Russia-Ukraine war as he hosts NATO leader

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte will be in Washington today and tomorrow for talks with President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as well as members of Congress. Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin '''talks nice and then he bombs everybody" as he confirmed the U.S. is sending Patriot missiles to Kyiv and plans sell NATO allies weaponry to pass on to Ukraine. Trump has teased a ''major statement'' on Russia on Monday.