The Latest: Trump pays tribute to fallen soldiers in service at Arlington National Cemetery

President Donald Trump paid tribute to fallen service members during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in an address that honored the ''great, great warriors'' yet also briefly veered into politics as he boasted of a nation he's ''fixing after a long and hard four years.''
Though the holiday is one U.S. presidents typically treat with pure solemnity, Trump began it with a Memorial Day social media post that attacked his predecessor and called federal judges who've blocked his deportation initiatives ''monsters who want our country to go to hell.''
Here's the latest:
US envoy to Ukraine says Vatican is out as site for talks on ending Russia-Ukraine war
Keith Kellogg, the U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, said the Russians don't want to go to the Vatican.
''We would have liked to have it at the Vatican and we were pretty set to do something like that, but the Russians didn't want to go there, to the Vatican, so I think Geneva may be the next stop,'' Kellogg said in an interview Tuesday on Fox News Channel.
Trump had said last week after speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the Vatican had expressed interest in hosting the negotiations, though there was no confirmation that any talks had been scheduled.
Kellogg also said Russia has yet to deliver a memorandum that Putin said Moscow would work on with Ukraine to draft a framework for a possible future peace treaty.