The Latest: Trump orders crumbling Alcatraz prison to be rebuilt and reopened

President Donald Trump made some more announcements in social media posts late Sunday — he said he's ordered federal agencies to reopen and expand Alcatraz, the notorious and crumbling former island prison in San Francisco Bay. And he threatened a 100% tariff on foreign-made films, leaving unclear how that could possibly be implemented.
Earlier on Air Force One, he accused Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum of being too fearful of drug cartels after she rejected his proposal to send U.S. troops to Mexico. And in an interview with NBC's ''Meet the Press'' that aired Sunday, Trump said he doesn't know whether U.S. citizens and noncitizens alike deserve constitutionally guaranteed due process rights.
The Latest:
The White House announced these events on the president's Monday schedule:
1. 1:00 p.m. eastern: Trump is scheduled to deliver ''a sports announcement.''
2. 3:00 p.m.: Trump is set to sign executive orders
3. 3:30 p.m.: Trump will welcome home a returned citizen
4. 6:55 p.m.: Trump will depart the White House and head to Trump National Golf Club