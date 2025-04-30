The Latest: Trump offers automakers tariff relief after worries they could hurt US factories

President Donald Trump has signed executive orders to relax some of his 25% tariffs on automobiles and auto parts, a significant reversal as the import taxes threatened to hurt domestic manufacturers.
Automakers and independent analyses have indicated that the tariffs could raise prices, reduce sales and make U.S. production less competitive worldwide. Trump portrayed the changes as a bridge toward automakers moving more production into the United States.
Here's the latest:
Former Vice President Kamala Harris plans a speech sharply criticizing Trump's policies
The speech planned for Wednesday comes amid speculation about whether she'll mount another presidential campaign or opt to run for California governor.
Harris will address the 20th anniversary gala for Emerge America, an organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office that grew in part from Harris' run for San Francisco district attorney in the early 2000s.
Her speech also comes the day after Trump reached 100 days in office. It's expected to be her most extensive public remarks since leaving office in January following her defeat to Trump, with planned critiques of the Republican president's handling of the economy, U.S. institutions and foreign policy.
