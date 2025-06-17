Nation

The Latest: Trump issues ominous warning to Tehran, urging residents to ‘evacuate'

In the span of about eight hours, President Donald Trump went from suggesting a nuclear deal with Iran remained ''achievable'' to urging Tehran's 9.5 million residents to flee for their lives as he cut his visit to the international G7 summit short to return to Washington for urgent talks with his national security team.

June 17, 2025 at 12:20PM

Trump, who said he plans to meet with advisers in the Situation Room, appears to be gradually building the public case for a more direct American role in the conflict. His shift in tone comes as the U.S. has repositioned warships and military aircraft in the region to respond if the conflict between Israel and Iran further escalates.

Here's the latest:

Trump says he won't call Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz after lawmaker shootings

The president said he he won't call Walz after the targeted shootings of two state lawmakers because it would ''waste time.''

One of the lawmakers and her husband were killed.

The Republican president spoke to reporters early Tuesday aboard Air Force One as he flew back to Washington after abruptly leaving an international summit in Canada because of rising tensions in the Middle East between Israel and Iran. Asked if he planned to call Walz, Trump said the Democratic governor is ''slick'' and ''whacked out'' and said, ''I'm not calling him.''

Presidents often reach out to other elected officials at times of tragedy to offer condolences.

Trump added, ''The guy doesn't have a clue. He's a mess. So, you know, I could be nice and call him, but why waste time?''

Walz was the vice presidential running mate for 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, who lost her presidential bid to Trump.

What to know about bunker-buster bombs and Iran's Fordo nuclear facility

If the U.S. decides to support Israel more directly in its attack on Iran, one option for Washington would be to provide the ''bunker-buster'' bombs believed necessary to significantly damage the Fordo nuclear fuel enrichment plant, built deeply into a mountain.

Such a bomb would have to be dropped from an American aircraft, which could have wide-ranging ramifications, including jeopardizing any chance of Iran engaging in Trump's desired talks on its nuclear program. Israeli officials have also suggested that there are other options for it to attack Fordo as it seeks to destroy Iran's nuclear capabilities. But aside from a commando attack on the ground or a nuclear strike, the bunker buster bomb seems the most likely option.

The bomb is believed to be able to penetrate about 200 feet (61 meters) below the surface before exploding, and the bombs can be dropped one after another, effectively drilling deeper and deeper with each successive blast.

San Francisco appeals court will hear arguments over National Guard deployment in LA

A federal appeals court in San Francisco is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday on whether the Trump administration should return control of National Guard troops to California after they were deployed following protests in Los Angeles over immigration raids.

The hearing comes after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a request by the administration last week to temporarily pause a lower court order that directed Trump to return control of the soldiers to the governor who filed a lawsuit over the deployment.

The three-judge panel is set to hear oral arguments via video starting at 3 p.m. ET, and protests outside the downtown San Francisco court are expected.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco ruled last week that the Guard deployment was illegal and exceeded Trump's statutory authority. It applied only to the National Guard troops and not the Marines, who were also deployed to LA.

Trump is at a moment of choosing as Israel looks for more US help crushing Iran's nuclear program

President Donald Trump in about eight hours Monday went from suggesting a nuclear deal with Iran remained ''achievable'' to urging Tehran's 9.5 million residents to flee for their lives as he cut short his visit to an international summit to return to Washington for urgent talks with his national security team.

He returns to the capital at a moment of choosing in his presidency. Israel, with five days of missile strikes, has done considerable damage to Iran and believes it can now deal a permanent blow to Tehran's nuclear program — particularly if it gets a little more help from Trump.

Trump told reporters on Air Force One during his overnight flight back to Washington that Iranian leaders had been unwilling to reach an agreement over their nuclear program, suggesting he was now less interested in talking with them.

''They should have done the deal. I told them: Do the deal,'' Trump said. ''So I don't know. I'm not too much in the mood to negotiate.''

The Republican president, who said he plans to meet with advisers in the Situation Room, appears to be gradually building the public case for a more direct American role in the conflict. His shift in tone comes as the U.S. has repositioned warships and military aircraft in the region to respond if the conflict between Israel and Iran further escalates.

