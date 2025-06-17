The Latest: Trump issues ominous warning to Tehran, urging residents to ‘evacuate'

In the span of about eight hours, President Donald Trump went from suggesting a nuclear deal with Iran remained ''achievable'' to urging Tehran's 9.5 million residents to flee for their lives as he cut his visit to the international G7 summit short to return to Washington for urgent talks with his national security team.
Trump, who said he plans to meet with advisers in the Situation Room, appears to be gradually building the public case for a more direct American role in the conflict. His shift in tone comes as the U.S. has repositioned warships and military aircraft in the region to respond if the conflict between Israel and Iran further escalates.
Here's the latest:
Trump says he won't call Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz after lawmaker shootings
The president said he he won't call Walz after the targeted shootings of two state lawmakers because it would ''waste time.''
One of the lawmakers and her husband were killed.
The Republican president spoke to reporters early Tuesday aboard Air Force One as he flew back to Washington after abruptly leaving an international summit in Canada because of rising tensions in the Middle East between Israel and Iran. Asked if he planned to call Walz, Trump said the Democratic governor is ''slick'' and ''whacked out'' and said, ''I'm not calling him.''
Presidents often reach out to other elected officials at times of tragedy to offer condolences.