The Latest: Trump is heading to Saudi Arabia on the first leg of his Mideast trip

President Donald Trump was heading to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, the first leg of his three-nation visit to the Middle East this week meant to tackle multiple crises and conflicts across the region.
His first stop is a visit to Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The two are to hold talks on U.S. efforts to dismantle Iran's nuclear program, end the war in Gaza, hold down oil prices and more.
The crown prince is also expected to fete Trump with a formal dinner and a gathering of members of the Gulf Cooperation Council — made up of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — later on Tuesday.
Here's the Latest:
Iran is mostly quiet about Trump's trip as it negotiates with US over the nuclear program
Previous trips by U.S. presidents to the kingdom have drawn comments about Saudi Arabia being ''milked'' by the Americans for oil and dollars for military sales.
But this time, Iranian newspapers and state television largely are not discussing Trump's trip in detail.
The quiet may be due to the fact Riyadh and Tehran have been in a Chinese-mediated detente since 2023. Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, a brother to the Saudi crown prince, also traveled to Tehran in a high-level visit unthinkable in recent years of tensions between the two Mideast rivals.