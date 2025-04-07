The Latest: Trump hosts talks with Netanyahu on Iran, tariffs and Gaza ceasefire negotiations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, becoming the first foreign leader to visit Trump since he unleashed tariffs on countries around the world.
Whether Netanyahu's visit succeeds in bringing down or eliminating Israel's tariffs remains to be seen, but how it plays out could set the stage for how other world leaders try to address the new tariffs.
Here's the latest:
Maine officials sue Trump administration over grant money freeze
The lawsuit filed Monday aims to stop the government from freezing federal money in the wake of a dispute over transgender athletes in sports.
Trump and Maine, which is controlled by Democrats, are in the midst of a weekslong dispute about the Title IX anti-discrimination law and the participation of transgender students in high school sports.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said earlier this month that the U.S. Department of Agriculture was pausing some funds for Maine educational programs because of what she described as Maine's failure to comply with the law.
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey filed a complaint in federal court on Monday that described the pause as ''illegally withholding grant funds that go to keeping children fed.''