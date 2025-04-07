The Latest: Trump hosts talks with Netanyahu on Iran, tariffs and Gaza ceasefire negotiations

The move severs U.S. funding for some key projects by the World Food Program, the world's largest provider of food aid. Another notice viewed by the AP terminated funding for sending Afghan women overseas for education. An administrator for the program, which is a project of Texas A & M University, said the women would now face return to Afghanistan, where their lives may be in danger from the Taliban. That administrator also spoke on condition of anonymity because that person wasn't authorized to speak.