The Latest: Trump heads to Fort Bragg to celebrate 250th anniversary for US Army

President Donald Trump plans to speak at Fort Bragg on Tuesday to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army as he deploys the military in an attempt to quiet immigration protests in Los Angeles.
Trump has promoted the Army's anniversary as a reason to hold a military parade in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, which is also his 79th birthday.
Here's the latest:
Trump's Tuesday schedule, according to the White House
12:25 p.m. — Trump will travel to Fort Bragg, North Carolina
2:40 p.m. — Once he arrives, Trump will observe a military demonstration
4:00 p.m. — Trump will deliver remarks to service members, veterans and their families
6:00 p.m. — Trump will travel back to the White House