The Latest: Trump goes to Capitol Hill to rally divided Republicans around his 'big beautiful bill'

President Donald Trump is heading to Capitol Hill early Tuesday to seal the deal on his ''big, beautiful bill,'' using the power of political persuasion to unify divided House Republicans on the multitrillion-dollar package that is at risk of collapsing ahead of planned votes this week.
Trump hosted the Kennedy Center 's leadership at the White House on Monday night, reinforcing his efforts to overhaul the social and ideological dynamics of the national arts scene.
And Secretary of State Marco Rubio is defending the nearly 50% cuts to his department's budget. He'll tell the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday that focusing on core priorities will strengthen the U.S. position on the global stage.
Here's the latest:
Trump has arrived at the US Capitol ahead of a meeting with House Republicans
Trump arrived after the short drive down Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House.
He's making the rare visit to try to unite divided House Republicans behind his multibillion-dollar tax cut and spending package. Trump's ''one big, beautiful bill'' is at risk of collapsing due to internal divisions even before scheduled votes this week.
Trump will address House Republicans behind closed doors at their weekly meeting.