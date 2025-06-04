The Latest: Trump formally asks Congress to claw back approved spending targeted by DOGE

The White House has officially asked Congress to claw back $9.4 billion in already approved spending, taking funding away from programs targeted by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. It's a process known as ''rescission,'' which requires President Donald Trump to get approval from Congress to return money that had previously been appropriated.
Here's the latest:
Environmentalists criticize Trump administration push for new oil and gas drilling in Alaska
Top Trump administration officials — fresh off touring one of the country's largest oil fields in the Alaska Arctic — headlined an energy conference led by the state's Republican governor on Tuesday that environmentalists criticized as promoting new oil and gas drilling and turning away from the climate crisis.
Several dozen protesters were outside Gov. Mike Dunleavy's annual Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference in Anchorage, where U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin were featured speakers. The federal officials were continuing a multiday trip aimed at highlighting Trump's push to expand oil and gas drilling, mining and logging in the state.
Calls for additional drilling — including Trump's renewed focus on getting a massive liquefied natural gas project built — are ''false solutions'' to energy needs and climate concerns, protester Sarah Furman said outside the Anchorage convention hall, as people carried signs with slogans such as ''Alaska is Not for Sale'' and ''Protect our Public Lands.''
Trump administration revokes guidance requiring hospitals to provide emergency abortions