The Latest: Trump delays tariff implementation another month

President Donald Trump 's latest executive order delaying official tariff increases on dozens of countries until Aug. 1 has relieved some pressure on world markets, but he also ordered a 25% tax on goods imported from Japan and South Korea, citing persistent trade imbalances with the two crucial U.S. allies in Asia.
The IRS says churches can now endorse or oppose politicians, unlike other tax-exempt organizations. And Trump plans a Friday visit to Texas, where flash floods killed more than 100 people, raising questions about whether more people will suffer due to his cuts to the National Weather Service and Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The Latest:
Trump is meeting with his Cabinet
It will be the president's first meeting with those running the Cabinet departments and other agencies since April 30.
Trump uses these meetings to talk about his ''wins'' while Cabinet secretaries use them to praise his leadership.
The April meeting — broadcast live on television — lasted about two hours. A lot has happened since then, including U.S. military airstrikes against Iran's nuclear facilities and the enactment of Trump's tax and spending cuts bill.
Today's meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET. It follows Trump's dinner meeting Monday evening at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.