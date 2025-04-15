The Latest: Trump considers a pause on his auto tariffs

President Donald Trump has suggested he might temporarily exempt the auto industry from tariffs he previously imposed on the sector, to give carmakers time to adjust their supply chains.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration has taken its next steps toward imposing more tariffs on key imports, launching investigations into imports of computer chips, chip making equipment and pharmaceuticals.
Here's the latest:
Joe Biden to speak about Social Security on return to the national political spotlight
The 82-year-old Democrat has been following the playbook for former presidents by laying low and ceding the political spotlight to his successor.
But Biden is set to reenter the fray this evening with a speech in Chicago to the national conference of Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled. He's expected to elevate liberal concerns that Trump's agenda is a threat to the health of the Social Security program that millions of retirees depend on.
After taking office in January, Trump almost immediately began slashing the government workforce, including thousands of employees at the Social Security Administration.
A Trump adviser, billionaire Elon Musk, who's overseeing the government downsizing, has also called Social Security a ''Ponzi scheme.''