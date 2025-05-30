The Latest: Trump celebrates steel and Musk as White House owns errors in RFK Jr. report

President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Pennsylvania on Friday to celebrate a details-to-come deal for Japan-based Nippon Steel to invest in U.S. Steel, which he says will keep the iconic American steelmaker under U.S.-control. ICE, the agency tasked with carrying out Trump's mass deportation campaign is undergoing a major staff reorganization. The White House says its fixing errors in a much-anticipated federal report led by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. decrying America's food supply, pesticides and prescription drugs. And billionaire Elon Musk faces big challenges as he leaves Washington after an Oval Office appearance Friday afternoon. Each of his numerous businesses have their own set of issues.
Here's the Latest:
Trump accuses China of violating agreement on trade but doesn't offer details
Trump declared that he'll no longer be ''Mr. NICE GUY'' with China on trade.
He said the country had broken an agreement with the United States. It's unclear what agreement Trump was referring to in his post on Truth Social.
But the president's rhetoric was a sharp break from the optimism expressed recently when Trump lowered his 145% tariffs on Chinese goods to 30% for 90 days so that talks could happen.
Trump said the tariff reduction had ''quickly stabilized'' the economy. But he then said ''that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!''
Trump to appear with Musk in Oval Office