The Latest: As Trump goes to NATO, DHS says US remains at heightened risk

President Donald Trump, aboard Air Force One to the NATO conference, has sought to maintain a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, and said he's not seeking regime change in Tehran.
U.S. intelligence leaders will provide classified briefings as Congress prepares to debate whether to invoke the War Powers Act restraining Trump. Homeland Security warns that the U.S. remains at heightened risk of a domestic attack following the Trump-ordered strikes on Iran's nuclear sites.
The Supreme Court, without explanation, is allowing Trump to deport migrants away from home countries. The dissenting liberal justices warned that the court's action exposes '' thousands to the risk of torture or death.''
Here's the Latest:
Major crypto players and their ties to Trump
President Donald Trump took office in January pledging to ''make America the crypto capital of the world.'' He has since harnessed wide swaths of the federal government to bolster the industry — all while raking in huge sums of money for his family's business.
By some estimates, crypto ventures now account for nearly 40% of the Trump Organization's $2.9 billion net worth. But the Republican president's championing of the industry has been just as big a boon for many of the industry's top names.
Many have seen their profits and political standing soar, while investigations of potential wrongdoing and other legal entanglements led by the administration of Trump's predecessor, Democratic President Joe Biden, have largely fallen away.