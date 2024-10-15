The Latest: Trump and Harris make appearances in Pennsylvania, the largest battleground state

Vice President Kamala Harris will be interviewed by Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Wednesday in Pennsylvania as she steps up her travel and conversations with news outlets in the closing stretch of the presidential campaign. The network announced the interview in a news release on Monday. It will be Harris' first sit-down with the network, and her first interview with a news outlet outside of her ideological comfort zone since becoming the Democratic nominee. Harris has previously granted interviews to CNN and CBS' ''60 Minutes,'' as well as friendly venues including ABC's ''The View'' and Howard Stern's radio show.