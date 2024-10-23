The Latest: Trump and Harris court Latino voters as early voting starts in key battleground states

''This is the epicenter for Latino voters in Pennsylvania,'' said Victor Martinez, who is of Puerto Rican descent and lives in and broadcasts his show from Allentown. ''I like the fact that Kamala Harris has to keep sending people over here to listen to us and talk to us. I like it. I like the fact that JD Vance has to keep coming back. I like it, because that means that they have to pay attention to us.''