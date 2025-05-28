The Latest: Trump administration to cut $100 million in federal contracts for Harvard

The ruling was similar to one from Friday by a different judge that rejected a Trump edict against the firm of Jenner & Block and another one from earlier in the month in favor of the firm Perkins Coie. Taken together, the decisions have marked a blunt repudiation of Trump's actions, which the law firms have called an affront to the legal system and inconsistent with the foundational principle that lawyers can represent clients or causes without government reprisal.