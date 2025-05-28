The Latest: Trump administration to cut $100 million in federal contracts for Harvard

The Trump administration has asked federal agencies to cancel contracts with Harvard University worth about $100 million, intensifying the president's clash with the nation's oldest and wealthiest university.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's campaign against the legal profession hit another setback Tuesday as a federal judge struck down an executive order that sought to sanction one of the country's most prestigious law firms. The ruling in favor of WilmerHale marks the third time this month that a federal judge in Washington has deemed Trump's series of law firm executive orders to be unconstitutional and permanently barred their enforcement.
Here's the latest:
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth heads to Asia, saying the US will work with allies to deter China
Speaking in a rainy Washington on Wednesday before getting on a flight to Singapore, Hegseth said the U.S. seeks ''no conflict with anybody, including the Communist Chinese, but we will deter that. We will stay strong for our interests. And that's a big part of what this trip is all about.''
Hegseth is heading to the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference, which brings together military and government representatives from around the world.
''We're going out to Singapore to hold a series of meetings to ensure that region understands America will be strong,'' he said.
Jeanine Pirro to be sworn in as Washington, DC's top federal prosecutor