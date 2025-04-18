The Latest: Trump administration takes aim at Harvard international students and tax-exempt status

President Donald Trump's administration has escalated its ongoing battle with Harvard, threatening to block the university from enrolling international students as the president called for withdrawing Harvard's tax-exempt status.
The moves raise the stakes of the showdown between the White House and the nation's oldest, wealthiest and arguably most prestigious university.
Here's the latest:
Strange sell-off in the dollar raises specter of investors losing trust in the US under Trump
Among the threats tariffs pose to the U.S. economy, none may be as strange as the sell-off in the dollar.
Currencies rise and fall all the time because of inflation fears, central bank moves and other factors. But economists worry the recent drop in the dollar is so dramatic that it reflects something more ominous as President Trump tries to reshape global trade: a loss of confidence in the U.S.
The dollar's dominance in cross-border trade and as a safe haven has been nurtured by administrations of both parties for decades because it helps keep U.S. borrowing costs down and allows Washington to project power abroad — enormous advantages that could possibly disappear if faith in the U.S. was damaged.
