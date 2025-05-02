The Latest: Trump administration asks Supreme Court to strip protections from Venezuelan migrants

The White House is planning on Friday to unveil President Donald Trump's 2026 budget, a sweeping framework that's expected to propose steep reductions, if not a wholesale zeroing out, of various federal programs as part of his administration's priorities.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to strip temporary legal protections from 350,000 Venezuelans, potentially exposing them to being deported.
Here's the latest:
Prominent Washington lawyer opens his own practice, will represent targets of Trump's retribution
Abbe Lowell's clients have included Hunter Biden, Jared Kushner and Sens. John Edwards and Bob Menendez.
His current clients include New York Attorney General Letitia James. Lowell sent a letter to the Justice Department last week urging it to refuse a Trump administration official's request to prosecute the Democrat for mortgage fraud, calling it ''improper political retribution.''
Lowell is also representing Miles Taylor, a former Trump administration official who was singled out in a presidential memo last month in which Trump called for a Justice Department investigation of his activities, and Mark Zaid, a Washington lawyer whose security clearance Trump has moved to revoke.
In a statement announcing the creation of Lowell & Associates, Lowell said he was ''excited to once again lead a small yet nimble team ready to represent companies, non-profits and individuals in need of our experience and dedication.''