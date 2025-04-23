The Latest: Treasury secretary says trade war with China is not ‘sustainable'

Rubio 's overhaul would reduce staff in the U.S. by 15% while closing and consolidating more than 100 bureaus worldwide, reimagining foreign policy as Trump cuts the size of the federal government. It's driven in part by the need to find a new home for the remaining functions of the U.S. Agency for International Development, an agency that Trump administration officials and billionaire ally Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency have dismantled.