NEW YORK — The Latest on the Treasury decision to identify hundreds of thousands of businesses that got government support intended to soften the economic blow of the pandemic:

A company owned by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is among those that received loans from a $600 billion-plus coronavirus aid program.

Data released Monday shows DeWine Seeds-Silver Dollar Baseball received a loan under the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program for a range of $150,000 to $350,000. The company owns the Asheville Tourists, a minor league baseball team in North Carolina, which was purchased by the governor's family in 2010. DeWine's son, Brian DeWine, is the president of the baseball team.