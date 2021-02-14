The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
___
The Top 25 women's basketball game between No. 21 Northwestern and No. 12 Ohio State was postponed about an hour before tipoff in Columbus, Ohio.
The teams released a joint statement that said the decision to postpone was mutually agreed upon by the head team physicians from both institutions due to a presumptively positive COVID-19 test during last night's pre-game testing window.
The Big Ten Conference will work with both institutions to identify potential rescheduling options.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
