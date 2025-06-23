The Latest: The White House defends its massive bombing campaign against Iran

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told ABC News on Monday morning that Iran was an ''imminent threat'' and that President Donald Trump is the ''first president with the guts to actually do something about it.'' She was definitive about the outcome of U.S. strikes, saying they ''took away Iran's ability to create a nuclear bomb.'' Over the weekend, American stealth bombers, fighter jets and a submarine struck Iran with bombs and missiles - joining Israel's attempt to wipe out Iran's nuclear program.