The Latest: The EU to put tariffs on hold for 90 days to match Trump's pause

The European Union's executive commission said Thursday it will put its retaliatory measures against new U.S. tariffs on hold for 90 days to match President Donald Trump 's pause on his sweeping new tariffs and leave room for a negotiated solution.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters on Wednesday that the pause was not a result of the brutal sell-offs in the financial markets but rather because other countries are seeking negotiations. Trump later told reporters that he pulled back on many tariffs because people were getting ''yippy'' and ''afraid.''
