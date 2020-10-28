The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Houston Texans closed their practice facility Wednesday, hours after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team was notified of the positive test on Tuesday night and said the unidentified player immediately self-isolated according to NFL protocols. Contact tracing is being conducted and the facility is underdoing "deep cleaning," the Texans said in a statement.

"We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled bye week operations," the team added. "The health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff, are of highest priority."

Houston (1-6) does not play again until Nov. 8 at Jacksonville.

Louisville will limit attendance for men's and women's basketball games to 15% capacity — or 3,000 people, with physical distancing — at the 22,090-seat KFC Yum! Center.

The school intends to contact season ticket holders about options in the plan that will spread spectators throughout the arena's lower bowl and premium seating areas. Ticketing will be digital and safety measures will include temperature checks at entrances and face coverings.

The downtown arena has not been used since March 10.