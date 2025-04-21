The Latest: Supreme Court temporarily blocks new deportations under wartime law

The Supreme Court has blocked, for now, the deportations of any Venezuelans held in northern Texas under an 18th-century wartime law. The court's brief order directed the Trump administration not to remove Venezuelans held in the Bluebonnet Detention Center ''until further order of this court.'' Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented.
Anti-Trump protesters rallied across the country over the weekend, decrying what they see as threats to the nation's democratic ideals. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says ''Pete Hegseth must be fired'' after sources told The New York Times and The Associated Press that the defense secretary created another Signal messaging chat to share military air strike details.
And President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are expected to welcome 40,000 people to the first White House Easter Egg Roll of his second term, though the annual event could turn soggy with scattered showers in Monday's forecast. The president and first lady were scheduled to address the crowd from a White House balcony before they join the festivities.
The Latest:
The American Egg Board acknowledges shortage as it donates 30,000 eggs for the roll
Egg Board President and CEO Emily Metz says the eggs were hand-dyed by board staff and volunteers and delivered to the White House on Friday.
She said the board understands the frustration felt by egg farmers and consumers over the egg shortage caused by the spread of avian flu and how expensive it's become to buy a dozen.
She said these donated eggs were small and medium, sizes not typically sold by retailers, to avoid contributing to even higher prices. Nearly 9 million dozen eggs are sold daily in the United States, she noted.