The Latest: Supreme Court hears arguments in case over Trump's birthright citizenship order

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is hearing its first set of Trump-related arguments in the second Trump presidency. The case stems from the executive order President Donald Trump issued on his first day in office that would deny citizenship to children born on U.S. soil to parents who are in the country illegally or temporarily. The executive order marks a major change to the provision of the 14th Amendment that grants citizenship to people born in the United States, with just a couple of exceptions.
Immigrants, rights groups and states sued almost immediately to challenge the executive order. Federal judges have uniformly cast doubt on Trump's reading of the Citizenship Clause. Three judges have blocked the order from taking effect anywhere in the U.S., including U.S. District Judge John Coughenour. ''I've been on the bench for over four decades. I can't remember another case where the question presented was as clear as this one is. This is a blatantly unconstitutional order,'' Coughenour said at a hearing in his Seattle courtroom.
The Supreme Court is taking up emergency appeals filed by the Trump administration asking to be able to enforce the executive order in most of the country, at least while lawsuits over the order proceed. The constitutionality of the order is not before the court just yet. Instead, the justices are looking at potentially limiting the authority of individual judges to issue rulings that apply throughout the United States. These are known as nationwide, or universal, injunctions.
Justices try to pin down Sauer's argument
Justice Kagan cut to the heart of the case by asking Sauer that, if the court concludes Trump's order is illegal, how the nation's highest court could strike down the measure under the administration's theory of courts' limited power.
''Does every single person who is affected by this EO have to bring their own suit?'' Kagan asked. ''How long does it take?''
Sauer tried to answer, but several of Kagan's colleagues, along with the justice, jumped in to say they didn't hear a clear way the court could swiftly ensure the government could not take unconstitutional action. Roberts tried to help by jumping in to note the high court has moved fast in the past, concluding the TikTok case in one month.
''General Sauer, are you really going to answer Kagan by saying there is no way to do this expeditiously?'' Coney Barrett asks Sauer.