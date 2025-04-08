The Latest: Supreme Court allows Trump to deport Venezuelans after judge's review

The Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to use an 18th century wartime law to deport Venezuelan migrants, but said they must get a court hearing before they are taken from the United States.
In a bitterly divided decision, the court Monday said the administration must give Venezuelans who it claims are gang members ''reasonable time'' to go to court.
Here's the latest:
Trump says high tariffs may have prevented the Great Depression. History says different
In the early days of the Great Depression, Rep. Willis Hawley, a Republican from Oregon, and Utah Republican Sen. Reed Smoot thought they had landed on a way to protect American farmers and manufacturers from foreign competition: tariffs.
President Herbert Hoover signed the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act in 1930, even as many economists warned the levies would prompt retaliatory tariffs from other countries, which is precisely what happened. The U.S. economy plunged deeper into a devastating financial crisis that it wouldn't pull out of until World War II.
Most historians look back on Smoot-Hawley as a mistake that made a bad economic climate much worse. But tariffs have a new champion in President Donald Trump.
▶ Read more about tariffs in U.S. history