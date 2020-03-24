MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin (all times local):

4 p.m.

The leader of Milwaukee County's courts is extending an order to conduct business using remove audio-video technology by another two weeks in hopes of slowing the coronavirus.

The state Supreme Court on Sunday postponed all jury trials statewide through May 22 and ordered courts to use email, teleconferencing and video conferencing technology in lieu of in-person proceedings through April 30.

District One Chief Judge Mary Triggiano announced Tuesday that Milwaukee circuit courts will use remote technology through May 15. Triggiano said protecting the public and court staff is the most important action she can take.

She urged anyone who feels sick to stay away from the courthouse and family justice center.

___

2 p.m.

Wisconsin's top health leader said Tuesday that without more restrictions to limit human interaction, up to 1,000 people in the state could die in two weeks.

Over that same time period, models estimate 22,000 would contract the virus, said Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm.

Palm released the projections on the same day that Gov. Tony Evers ordered the closure of nonessential businesses and said restricted the reasons people can leave their home.

As of Tuesday, there were five deaths and 457 confirmed cases due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

Health officials had previously estimated that 10% of the people who test positive for the virus. It's now believed to be closer to 20%, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin's chief medical officer for communicable diseases.

Evers and health officials stressed that the only way to slow the spread of the virus was for people to avoid contact with others. That's especially important, they said, given that many people who have the virus spread it unknowingly because they have minor or no symptoms.

___

1:30 p.m.

The number of people filing for unemployment in Wisconsin continues to skyrocket.

The Department of Workforce Development reports that on Monday, more than 21,000 people filed claims. That is the largest single day total since the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent orders to close schools and businesses to slow the pandemic's spread.

Gov. Tony Evers is ordering even more businesses to close starting on Wednesday.

Last year on the same day, there were just over 1,400 claims. The total this year for Monday was 15 times higher.

On Sunday, there were nearly 11,000 claims compared with less than a thousand a year ago.

Evers wants the Legislature to waive a one-week waiting period for people to receive unemployment benefits. That could be applied retroactively, if the Legislature would agree. Lawmakers have not said if or when they would take up such a proposal.

Between March 17 and Monday there were more than 95,000 claims made compared with 4,700 a year before.

___

10:56 a.m.

Gov. Tony Evers issued an order Tuesday closing businesses deemed to be nonessential, ordered no gatherings of any size and placed restrictions on travel across Wisconsin for a month in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Evers' order has numerous exceptions, including for hospitals and other health care facilities, grocery stores, bars and restaurants offering delivery and carry out food, airports and other businesses offering essential services.

The order takes effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday and is to run through April 24, but could be altered, ended or extended.

Evers said he didn't want to have to issue such an order, but "folks need to start taking this seriously." The goal of the order, which many other states have also issued, is to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak so doctors and nurses are not overwhelmed with patients.

Under the order, Wisconsin residents will be able to go to the doctor and obtain medicine, leave home to care for family members and obtain necessary food and supplies, including pet food.

Other businesses allowed to remain open include pharmacies, gas stations, banks, laundries and dry cleaners, hardware stores, churches, funeral homes and media outlets.

___

6:05 a.m.

Organizers of the music festival that draws hundreds of thousands of people to Milwaukee's lakefront each summer has postponed the event for the first time in its 52-year history.

Summerfest was scheduled to run from June 24 to 29 and June 30 to July 5. But because of the uncertainty over the coronavirus, Milwaukee World Festival has cut the event to nine days across the first three weeks in September.

The new dates are Sept. 3 to 5, Sept. 10 to 12 and Sept. 17 to 19.

Organizers have not yet said whether the main acts already scheduled will be available in September, including Justin Bieber, Chris Stapleton and the Dave Matthews Band.