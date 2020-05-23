The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
The soccer league in Spain will be allowed to resume from June 8, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Saturday.
While the top tier, La Liga, can play from this date, it has already said it wants to resume play on June 12. It is unclear when the first games will be held.
There has been no play in the top tier due to the coronavirus crisis since March 12.
Teams have recently returned to training at club facilities, but with players practicing individually.
Barcelona is top of the league with a two-point lead over Real Madrid after 27 of 38 rounds.
