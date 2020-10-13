The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Slovakia coach Pavel Hapal has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the Nations League game against Israel on Wednesday.

The Slovakian Football Association says Hapal's assistant, Oto Brunegraf, will be in charge for the match in Trnava.

It says five staff members, including the spokesperson for the national team, have also tested positive and all have left the team's hotel to self-isolate.

Two players, Milan Skriniar and Jaroslav Mihalik, and a staff member tested positive before Sunday's Nations League against Scotland that Slovakia lost in Glasgow 1-0.

One entire team and another overall contender have withdrawn from the Giro d'Italia following a series of positive tests for the coronavirus.

The Mitchelton-Scott team withdrew before Stage 10 after four of its staff members tested positive. That came after Mitchelton-Scott team leader Simon Yates withdrew before Saturday's eighth stage after also contracting COVID-19.

All riders and team staff members were tested over the last 48 hours coinciding with Monday's rest day with a total of 571 tests performed.

Team Jumbo-Visma announced that Steven Kruijswijk came back positive and was withdrawn. He stood 11th overall. Kruijswijk was 1 minute, 24 seconds behind race leader João Almeida.

An unnamed Team Sunweb rider also tested positive.