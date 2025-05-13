The Latest: Singer Cassie set to testify in Sean ‘Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial

NEW YORK — The R&B singer Cassie could testify as soon as Tuesday in Sean ''Diddy'' Combs' sex trafficking trial, as the Bad Boy Records founder faces charges that he orchestrated a deviant empire of exploitation that forced women into drugged-up sex parties called ''freak-offs.''
Testimony in the trial began Monday. Prosecutors told jurors that, for years, Combs used his status as a powerful executive to coerce women into abusive sexual encounters and became violent if they refused.
Here's the latest:
Who is Cassie?
Cassie, a key prosecution witness expected to testify Tuesday, met Combs in 2005 when she was 19 and he was 37. He signed her to his Bad Boy Records label and, within a few years, they started dating.
In her 2023 lawsuit, Cassie alleges Combs trapped her in a ''cycle of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking'' for more than a decade, including raping her and forcing her to engage in sex acts with male sex workers. Combs settled the lawsuit the next day.
Among other things, Cassie alleges Combs raped her when she tried to leave him and often punched, kicked and beat her, causing injuries including bruises, burst lips, black eyes and bleeding. She also alleges that Combs was involved in blowing up rival rapper Kid Cudi's car when he learned Cudi was romantically interested in her, and she alleges that Combs ran out of his home with guns when he learned Suge Knight, a rival producer, was eating at a nearby diner.
On the media's request to view sexually explicit material in the trial