Nation

The Latest: Senate votes on Trump's big bill stretches through the night

The Senate slogged through a tense overnight session that has now dragged into Tuesday morning, with Republican leaders searching for ways to secure support for President Donald Trump's big bill of tax breaks and spending cuts while fending off proposed amendments, mostly from Democrats trying to defeat the package.

The Associated Press
July 1, 2025 at 12:25PM

The Senate slogged through a tense overnight session that has now dragged into Tuesday morning, with Republican leaders searching for ways to secure support for President Donald Trump's big bill of tax breaks and spending cuts while fending off proposed amendments, mostly from Democrats trying to defeat the package.

An endgame appeared to be taking shape. Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota spent the night reaching for last-minute agreements between those in his party worried the bill's reductions to Medicaid will leave millions without care and his most conservative flank, which wants even steeper cuts to hold down deficits ballooning with the tax cuts.

It's a pivotal moment for the Republicans, who have control of Congress and are racing to wrap up work with just days to go before Trump's self-imposed July 4 deadline. The 940-page ''One Big Beautiful Bill Act,'' as it's formally titled, has consumed Congress as its shared priority with the president.

Here's the latest:

Senate strikes AI provision from GOP bill after uproar from the states

The proposal to deter states from regulating artificial intelligence for a decade was soundly defeated in the Senate on Tuesday, thwarting attempts to insert the measure into President Trump's big bill of tax breaks and spending cuts.

The Senate voted 99-1 to strike the AI provision for the legislation after weeks of criticism from both Republican and Democratic governors and state officials.

Originally proposed as a 10-year ban on states doing anything to regulate AI, lawmakers later tied it to federal funding so that only states that backed off on AI regulations would be able to get subsidies for broadband internet or AI infrastructure.

▶ Read more about the proposal on AI regulation

Senate ‘vote-o-rama' for Trump's big bill already among longest-running in modern times

The all-night session has been grinding on for nearly 24 hours, having started at roughly 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

Senators have voted on more than three dozen amendments so far. More voting is likely.

The marathon voting session is part of the cumbersome process Republicans are using to try and pass the bill with a simple majority.

Republicans are letting the process drag on as they try to lock up last-minute agreements to push the bill to passage. For now, the Senate floor is at a standstill.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

The Latest: Senate votes on Trump's big bill stretches through the night

The Senate slogged through a tense overnight session that has now dragged into Tuesday morning, with Republican leaders searching for ways to secure support for President Donald Trump's big bill of tax breaks and spending cuts while fending off proposed amendments, mostly from Democrats trying to defeat the package.

Business

Lululemon files lawsuit against Costco, claims company is selling 'dupes' of some of its products

Nation

Senate churns through overnight session as Republicans seek support for Trump’s big bill

card image