The Latest: Public mourning for Pope Francis to begin at St. Peter's

The body of Pope Francis will be moved Wednesday morning to St. Peter's Basilica for three days of public mourning for an Argentine pontiff remembered for his humble style, concern for the poor and insistent prayers for peace.
Heads of state are expected for the funeral Saturday in St. Peter's Square, but the public viewing is largely for ordinary Catholics to grieve the 88-year-old pope, who died Monday after suffering a stroke.
The basilica will be kept open until midnight on Wednesday and Thursday to allow the faithful to mourn. The public mourning period will end on Friday at 7 p.m.
Cardinals met at the Vatican on Tuesday to schedule Francis' funeral and burial, plan the conclave to elect his successor and make other decisions about running the Catholic Church.
Here's the latest:
Filipino community in Taiwan gathers to mourn
Filipinos in Taiwan began gradually gathering at St. Christopher's Church, a center for a community whose members have migrated to the island to work mainly in factories and as caregivers.
''This is a church for migrants, for people who have to live away from their loved ones, and Pope Francis had a deep concern for those people,'' said Luz Fernandez, a housekeeper whose employer gave her time off to light a candle at the church. ''He will be missed."