The Latest: Biden headlines Night 1 of the DNC

''And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in one minute,'' he said at an April 2020 press conference. ''And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning, because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it'd be interesting to check that, so that you're going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me. So, we'll see, but the whole concept of the light, the way it kills it in one minute. That's pretty powerful.''