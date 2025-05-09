The Latest: Pope Leo XIV prepares to celebrate his first Mass as pontiff a day after his election

VATICAN CITY — The Catholic Church has a new leader and congratulations are pouring in as Pope Leo XIV prepares to celebrate his first Mass on Friday, a day after his historic election as the first North American pope in the church's 2,000-year history.
On Thursday, Cardinal Robert Prevost emerged onto the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, following the conclave and the appearance of white smoke from the Sistine Chapel chimney, signaling that a new pontiff has been chosen. His election overcame the traditional prohibition against a pope from the United States.
Leo, a 69-year-old Chicago-born Augustinian missionary who spent his career ministering in Peru and took over the Vatican's powerful office of bishops, wore the traditional red cape — which Pope Francis had eschewed on his election in 2013 — suggesting a return to some degree of rule-following after Francis' unorthodox pontificate.
Leo's first words to the crowds below — ''Peace be with you'' — emphasized a message of dialogue and missionary evangelization. He spoke to the crowd in Italian and Spanish, but not English.
Here is the latest:
Pope Leo XIV's first appointments have been set
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni says:
1. Pope Leo XIV will celebrate Mass on Friday morning at 11 a.m. with cardinals in the Sistine Chapel.