The Latest: Pope Francis dies at age 88

Pope Francis died Monday, the Vatican announced, history's first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change.
Francis, who suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, was admitted to Gemelli hospital on Feb. 14, 2025, for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia. He spent 38 days there, the longest hospitalization of his 12-year papacy.
Here's the latest:
Ireland's foreign minister says Francis was a voice for the voiceless
Ireland's foreign minister, Simon Harris, expressed hope that Pope Francis' teachings will continue to inspire the world, saying the late pontiff's commitment to justice, peace and human dignity touched millions of people around the globe.
Francis' advocacy for the poor, calls for improved interfaith relations and focus on protecting the environment made him ''a beacon of hope and a voice for the voiceless,'' Harris said in a statement.
''Pope Francis bore his illness with great dignity and courage,'' Harris said. ''As so many people in Ireland and as Christians across the world mourn his loss, we find strength in his message of hope, mercy, and compassion, which will continue to inspire us to build a better world for all.''
Meloni says ‘we say goodbye to a great shepherd'